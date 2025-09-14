76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

FINAL: LSU beats Florida 20-10 as defense snags five interceptions from Florida QB DJ Lagway

3 hours 32 minutes 18 seconds ago Saturday, September 13 2025 Sep 13, 2025 September 13, 2025 8:30 PM September 13, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

BATON ROUGE - Despite struggles on offense, LSU was able to beat Florida in Tiger Stadium thanks to five interceptions snagged by defense from Florida quarterback DJ Lagway.

Florida took the lead early after a key defensive player from LSU was ejected.

The Tigers opened the game with three consecutive three-and-outs on offense.

On Florida’s opening offensive drive, LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks was ejected from the game for targeting. The 15-yard penalty moved the Gators into field goal range, where placekicker Trey Smack connected on a 45-yard attempt to give Florida an early 3-0 lead.

LSU safety Dashawn Spears intercepted Florida quarterback DJ Lagway on the Gators’ second offensive drive, but the Tigers couldn’t capitalize on the turnover.

Early in the second quarter, LSU tied the game at 3-3 with a 47-yard field goal from kicker Damian Ramos.

Trending News

Midway through the second quarter, the Tigers capped a 76-yard drive with a 23-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Garrett Nussmeier to receiver Zavion Thomas, extending LSU’s lead to 10-3.

With just under 3:30 left in the first half, Florida evened the score at 10-10 with a 10-yard touchdown pass from DJ Lagway to receiver Aidan Mizell.

Late in the first half, LSU safety AJ Haulcy came up with an interception, setting up a scoring opportunity for the Tigers.  Ramos capitalized with a 45-yard field goal, giving LSU a 13-10 lead at the break.

Midway through the third quarter, Spears snagged his second interception of the game, but this time taking it 58 yards to the house for a touchdown, extending LSU’s lead to 20-10.

Near the start of the 4th quarter, LSU was driving after a 65-yard pass from Nussmeier to tight end Bauer sharp, but a few plays later Nussmeier threw his second interception of the season.

On the ensuing drive, the Gators were driving until LSU safety Tamarcus Cooley picked off Lagway in the endzone with around six minutes to go in the game.

LSU gave the ball back to the Gators after a three-and-out, but Lagway threw another interception to freshman cornerback D.J. Pickett.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days