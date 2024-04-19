76°
Latest Weather Blog
FINAL: LSU baseball beats Missouri 12-1 with run rule
COLUMBIA, MO - LSU baseball defeated Missouri 12-1 with a run rule Friday night.
This game serves as LSU's first SEC win since April 4, as LSU lost two games to Vanderbilt and got swept by Tennessee since then.
Trending News
LSU's series against Missouri continues Saturday at 4 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man arrested in first-degree rape, allegedly assaulted victim while wielding axe
-
LSU gym's Kiya Johnson returns home to Fort Worth for final match...
-
Collective effort creates a championship-caliber LSU gymnastics team
-
Constitutional convention looms for state lawmakers
-
Interstate sound wall burned from fire caused by homeless encampment