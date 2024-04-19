76°
FINAL: LSU baseball beats Missouri 12-1 with run rule

COLUMBIA, MO - LSU baseball defeated Missouri 12-1 with a run rule Friday night.

This game serves as LSU's first SEC win since April 4, as LSU lost two games to Vanderbilt and got swept by Tennessee since then.

LSU's series against Missouri continues Saturday at 4 p.m.

