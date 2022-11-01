Latest Weather Blog
Final hours tick away as early voting wraps up in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - Voters looking to cast their ballot in advance of next week's election have until Tuesday evening to do so.
In accordance with state regulations, early voting concludes one week before election day.
Gov. John Bel Edwards and Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome took to Twitter to urge voters to take advantage of the opportunity.
Today is the last day of early voting for the November 8 election. Make your voice heard and Geaux Vote! pic.twitter.com/DSopGNXA7D— Sharon Weston Broome (@MayorBroome) November 1, 2022
According to Secretary of State R. Kyle Ardoin, more than 220,000 people had voted in-person by Monday, which matched the final early voting figure from the last mid-term election, in 2018. With Tuesday voting added in, the number should well exceed that last comparable election.
Additional information is available at the Secretary of State's website.
