Final game of LSU-Arkansas series rescheduled to Saturday night, setting up double-header
BATON ROUGE - Game three of LSU and Arkansas' series at Alex Box Stadium has been moved from Sunday to Saturday due to weather concerns.
Game 3 of the LSU-Arkansas baseball series will start at 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday as part of a day-night doubleheader in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
The game, originally scheduled to start Sunday at 12 p.m. CT, was moved to 6:30 p.m. CT due to the forecast of inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area on Sunday.
Saturday’s game 2 of the series remains scheduled 1 p.m. and will be televised by the SEC Network.
Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. game 3 of the series will be streaming on SEC Network+.
