Filming of 'Friends' reunion special postponed to March, says Matthew Perry

According to Matthew Perry, an actor best known for his portrayal of the character, Chandler Bing on the hit 1990's series 'Friends,' filming of the show's much-anticipated reunion episode has been postponed until March 2021.

Perry took to social media to share the news, Thursday.

"Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March," he tweeted.

"Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!"

Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it! — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) November 12, 2020

The special was initially scheduled to begin filming in August, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The episode will reunite the original cast which includes Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

By Friday morning, Perry's tweet had received more than 100,000 likes and retweets.

That kind of traction is no surprise considering the massive amount of U.S. viewers who tuned in for the show's final episode; the series finale garnered a record-breaking 52.5 million audience members, making it the most-watched TV episode of the 2000's.

The hit comedy series followed the lives of six young friends living in New York City, and originally aired from 1994 until 2004.