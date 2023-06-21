Filed: Potential class action lawsuit targets company at center of La. OMV breach

BATON ROUGE - The company behind the data system at the center of a massive breach is now the target of a potential class action lawsuit.

Plaintiffs on Tuesday filed what appears to be the first such case focused on the MOVEit attack, which compromised the private information of tens of millions of people.

Those affected include everyone whose files are in Louisiana's Office of Motor Vehicles registry.

Last week, State leaders disclosed the breach and warned residents to be wary of "unusual activity" on any of their accounts. In an update on Wednesday, they said there is no evidence yet indicating that data has been sold on the dark web.

“We’re continuing to monitor the impact of this incident and aside from the Office of Motor Vehicles, there’s no indication that any additional agencies are affected,” said GOHSEP Director Casey Tingle. "In addition to working with state agencies, we are also in constant contact with our federal partners to identify the scope and severity of this incident and will continue to provide any new information as it becomes available.”

Anyone who suspects fraudulent activity on their credit reports or possible identity theft is strongly encouraged to immediately contact the issuer of their credit card, loan, or financial service.

The lawsuit names Progress Software Corp. as a defendant.

Though it is filed in a federal court in Massachusetts, the plaintiffs were Louisiana residents who received notice from OMV about the breach. Progress Software Corp. is based in Massachusetts.

Shavonne Diggs, Brady Bradberry and Christina Bradberry believe their identities are "now at risk because of PSC's negligent conduct."

They accuse Progress Software Corp. of negligence and are seeking unspecified damages.