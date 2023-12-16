60°
'Fifty Shades' trailer breaks 'Force Awakens' record online

Friday, September 16 2016
LOS ANGELES - People might be a little more curious about "Fifty Shades Darker " than "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," at least according to trailer views online. The ad for the steamy sequel to "Fifty Shades of Grey" netted a record-breaking 114 million views in its first 24 hours, surpassing "The Force Awakens'" 112 million views, according to Universal on Thursday.

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan reprise their roles as Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey in the film, which hits theaters Feb. 10.

The promotional spot debuted online Tuesday and raked in 39.4 million views from North America alone. By comparison, "The Force Awakens" trailer launched during Monday Night Football in 2015, where it was seen by an estimated 16 million viewers, which was in addition to the 112 million online views.

