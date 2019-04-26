Latest Weather Blog
Few free items still available for people who lost things in flood
BATON ROUGE – Organizers of a free store established to provide clothing and household items for people who lost items during the flood still has things available and is offering a “clearance” for anyone impacted by the flood.
Unlike previous times the store was open, no one has to register. Organizers ask people bring their flood documentation to the store and can pick from the items that are left.
The store is located in the Cortana Mall.
The store will be open until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. It will re-open December 19-21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Only kids clothing is left, sizes range from new born to sizes for girls or boys about 7-years-old.
There are also strollers, kids pillows and playpens.
***************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Congratulations: Deputy proposes during badge-pinning ceremony
-
Some businesses worried by push for higher minimum wage
-
VIDEO: Bumbling burglar scared away by alarm during salon break-in
-
Two killed after devastating tornado hits Ruston
-
Police looking for suspected thief who led officers on multi-parish chase
Sports Video
-
Tiger fans pumped for LSU's new athletic director
-
LSU introduces Scott Woodward as university's new athletics director
-
Coach O talks new AD Scott Wooodward, Joe Alleva's exit
-
LSU Gymnastics Prepares for NCAA Championship Final
-
Baton Rouge native said to replace Joe Alleva as LSU Athletics Director