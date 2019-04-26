Few free items still available for people who lost things in flood

BATON ROUGE – Organizers of a free store established to provide clothing and household items for people who lost items during the flood still has things available and is offering a “clearance” for anyone impacted by the flood.

Unlike previous times the store was open, no one has to register. Organizers ask people bring their flood documentation to the store and can pick from the items that are left.

The store is located in the Cortana Mall.

The store will be open until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. It will re-open December 19-21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Only kids clothing is left, sizes range from new born to sizes for girls or boys about 7-years-old.

There are also strollers, kids pillows and playpens.

