70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Festival International De Louisiana announces music lineup for 40th anniversary

4 hours 15 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, February 18 2026 Feb 18, 2026 February 18, 2026 3:21 PM February 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAFAYETTE - Festival International De Louisiane announced its music lineup for its upcoming 40th anniversary festival in April. 

The cultural celebration will span five days in Downtown Lafayette. The festival will showcase music from around the world with a lineup that ranges from dozens of countries, allowing audiences to get a taste of what various cultures have to offer.

Stephen Marley, son of famous reggae artist Bob Marley, will perform at the festival and represent Jamaica. Other performers include Sally Baby's Silver Dollars, Rhiannon Giddens and Cimafunk. See the full lineup here.

Some of the regions that will be represented include Cuba, Mexico, Jamaica, Sudan and many more. 

The festival will also feature gourmet food, handcrafted artwork, merchandise, and on-site beverages.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days