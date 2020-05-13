83°
Ferry tolls to resume next week, DOTD announces

Wednesday, May 13 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: Dana DiPiazza

BATON ROUGE - The Department of Transportation and Development announced Wednesday that toll collection will resume next week.

After temporarily waiving fees in April due to COVID-19, the Plaquemine Ferry, Cameron Ferry, and Duty Ferry will require a toll again beginning May 18.

DOTD is asking all motorists who are using the ferries to use exact change and remain in their vehicles as a precaution to limit the amount of interaction between riders.

For additional travel information, call 511 or visit 511la.org.

