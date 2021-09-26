FEMA specialists on hand at hardware stores helping those in search of assistance

BATON ROUGE - FEMA representatives are on hand, helping provide assistance to those still searching for answers.

FEMA mitigation specialists set up at the Lowes on Millerville Road on Sunday, looking to help anyone still in need of federal aid.

"A lot of them need help with, they got flooded and most people here have already registered with FEMA and we just direct them how to follow up on it. Because a lot of them will say 'well, we applied for help, but we haven't heard anything.' And sometimes you got to follow up," said Karl Fredericks, a Hazard Mitigation Grant Specialist for FEMA.

Cathy Comeaux owns properties in Baton Rouge. She stopped by for tips on rebuilding.

"We had a fence come down, we had a couple of trees at a property we managed. So, we had a few things," Comeaux said. "We're just working on all of it. We've already poured some more concrete. We've already put up fences. I must've put up 500 feet of fence."

Catherine Keithahn has been with FEMA since 2009 and says it's been a passion helping others, especially those who have fallen on hard times.

"When you come across that situation, listening is the most important part of this gig, you know? You have to listen and look between the lines. She needs more assistance. She needs more help. She needs some heart help, and I'm going to hook her up. I've got her name and number, and I'm going to find crisis counseling for her," Keithahn said.

FEMA specialists will stay on hand at the Millerville Lowe's until Sept. 29.