FEMA extends hotel checkout deadline to March

According to a statement, FEMA says eligible Louisiana flood survivors may stay in hotels or motels through Thursday, March 11, but must check out by March 12, 2017.

The TSA program allows survivors to stay in participating hotel rooms that are billed directly to FEMA.

Roughly 2,000 families currently living in hotel and motel rooms must check out by March 12 unless FEMA grants another extension at the state's request.

FEMA says the new check-out date complies with a policy that limits the program to 180 days following a disaster declaration.

August's flooding damaged or destroyed tens of thousands of homes in south Louisiana. FEMA also has provided flood victims with mobile homes and rental assistance.