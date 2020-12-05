39°
FEMA Dos and Donts for Louisiana Flood Survivors
Dos:
- Do file a claim with their insurance company.
- Do register for FEMA disaster assistance. Survivors can register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling toll-free 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585. Those who use 711 or VRS may call 800-621-3362.
- Do know that FEMA grants may help pay for a temporary place to stay, make essential repairs or replace certain damaged contents.
- Do inspect for structural damage before entering their home.
- Do report flood damage to local officials.
- Do throw away wet contents such as bedding, carpeting and furniture. These items may be a health hazard due to mold.
- Do take photographs of flood damage. The insurance company may want to see these.
- Do keep recovery-related receipts. FEMA or the insurance company may want to see these.
- Do return a completed application for a low-interest disaster loan if a FEMA registrant has been referred to the U.S. Small Business Administration. Returning the application is necessary for FEMA to consider them for certain grants.
- Do remember that FEMA grants do not need to be repaid, are not taxed and do not affect other government benefits.
Don’ts:
- Don’t submit more than one registration per household.
- Don’t wait for visits from FEMA or insurance adjusters before cleaning up flood damage and starting repairs.
- Don’t wait for an insurance settlement to register.
- Don’t worry that federal disaster assistance is taking money away from someone else. FEMA provides assistance to all eligible applicants.
- Don’t assume only homeowners can apply for help. Renters may qualify for assistance too.
