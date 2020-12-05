39°
FEMA Dos and Donts for Louisiana Flood Survivors

4 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Saturday, March 19 2016 Mar 19, 2016 March 19, 2016 5:18 PM March 19, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Dos:

  • Do file a claim with their insurance company.
  • Do register for FEMA disaster assistance. Survivors can register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling toll-free 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585. Those who use 711 or VRS may call 800-621-3362.
  • Do know that FEMA grants may help pay for a temporary place to stay, make essential repairs or replace certain damaged contents.
  • Do inspect for structural damage before entering their home.
  • Do report flood damage to local officials.
  • Do throw away wet contents such as bedding, carpeting and furniture. These items may be a health hazard due to mold.
  • Do take photographs of flood damage. The insurance company may want to see these.
  • Do keep recovery-related receipts. FEMA or the insurance company may want to see these.
  • Do return a completed application for a low-interest disaster loan if a FEMA registrant has been referred to the U.S. Small Business Administration. Returning the application is necessary for FEMA to consider them for certain grants.                                                                                                           
  • Do remember that FEMA grants do not need to be repaid, are not taxed and do not affect other government benefits.

Don’ts:

  • Don’t submit more than one registration per household.
  • Don’t wait for visits from FEMA or insurance adjusters before cleaning up flood damage and starting repairs.
  • Don’t wait for an insurance settlement to register.
  • Don’t worry that federal disaster assistance is taking money away from someone else. FEMA provides assistance to all eligible applicants.
  • Don’t assume only homeowners can apply for help. Renters may qualify for assistance too.
