FEMA Dos and Donts for Louisiana Flood Survivors

Dos:

Do file a claim with their insurance company.

Do register for FEMA disaster assistance. Survivors can register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling toll-free 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585. Those who use 711 or VRS may call 800-621-3362.

Do know that FEMA grants may help pay for a temporary place to stay, make essential repairs or replace certain damaged contents.

Do inspect for structural damage before entering their home.

Do report flood damage to local officials.

Do throw away wet contents such as bedding, carpeting and furniture. These items may be a health hazard due to mold.

Do take photographs of flood damage. The insurance company may want to see these.

Do keep recovery-related receipts. FEMA or the insurance company may want to see these.

Do return a completed application for a low-interest disaster loan if a FEMA registrant has been referred to the U.S. Small Business Administration. Returning the application is necessary for FEMA to consider them for certain grants.