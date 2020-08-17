FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Denham Springs Saturday

BATON ROUGE – FEMA will open a disaster recovery center in Denham Springs Saturday after historic flooding ravaged much of Livingston Parish last week.

The FEMA disaster recovery center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following location:

North Park Recreation Center (At the corner of Lockhart)

30372 Eden Church Road

Denham Springs, LA 70726

Represenatives from GHSEP, FEMA, the Small Business Administration, and volunteer groups will be available to answer questions about disaster aid and low interest disaster loans. Residents can also apply for federal disaster aid.

It is not necessary to visit a center to register for and receive federal disaster assistance. Disaster Survivor Assistance teams are canvassing many affected areas to register people for federal aid.

If possible, residents should register with FEMA online at DisasterAssitance.gov before visiting a recovery center.