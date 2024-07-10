Felon back in jail after illegally modified gun found in home; could be charged as habitual offender

BATON ROUGE— A convicted felon is now back in jail after Baton Rouge Police found an illegally modified handgun while searching his home.

Detectives say they found a handgun fitted with a Glock switch in 34-year-old Christopher Carter's home while executing a search warrant.

Carter is being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and he faces charges of illegal possession of a machine gun, felon in possession of a firearm and resisting an officer.

"Last year the legislation passed a new law which made possessing the switch or sears illegal, particularly when they're on the weapon but also just by themselves," East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said.

Carter has a lengthy criminal record. According to arrest records, he's been taken into custody at least 10 times.

In March 2008, Carter was arrested after he was caught with a loaded gun at Istrouma High School. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies say Carter brought the gun to school to settle a fight. He was charged with illegal carrying of a weapon for the incident.

The next serious offense Carter had was in 2010. Carter was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder after an argument at the 2400 block of Osage Street.

In August 2018, Carter was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison related to a July 2017 arrest for two counts of possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

Carter has also faced charges of home invasion, resisting an officer with force or violence and attempted murder. Moore says this could open his most recent arrest to charges as a habitual offender.

"Unfortunately, many people who are arrested many times, it seems to be the same people over and over again over a period of time, but surely it is not unusual unfortunately," Moore said.