Feeling a little stressed? Decompressing with 'goat yoga' may help
BATON ROUGE - Sometimes in life, all you need is to take a few deep breaths and clear your mind. One event this weekend is helping people do just that, but, with a little pet therapy thrown in.
The Old Rusty Gate Farm is, once again, hosting their unique Goat Yoga sessions on Saturday, April 9 in Livingston.
Tickets sell out quick, and he next event will be in May.
You can find all the information right here.
