82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Feeling a little stressed? Decompressing with 'goat yoga' may help

3 hours 18 minutes 20 seconds ago Wednesday, April 06 2022 Apr 6, 2022 April 06, 2022 9:55 AM April 06, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Taylor Rubach

BATON ROUGE - Sometimes in life, all you need is to take a few deep breaths and clear your mind. One event this weekend is helping people do just that, but, with a little pet therapy thrown in.

The Old Rusty Gate Farm is, once again, hosting their unique Goat Yoga sessions on Saturday, April 9 in Livingston.

Tickets sell out quick, and he next event will be in May.

You can find all the information right here.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days