Feds announce another bump for states' COVID vaccine allotments

The White House announced Tuesday that the Biden administration is increasing coronavirus vaccine allotments for states by another five percent.

On top of the additional doses, White House COVID Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said the federal government would start distributing doses directly to retail pharmacies.

Last week states across the country saw an average increase in vaccine allocations of about 17 percent, with Louisiana specifically getting a 15-percent boost. That added up to more than 67,000 doses for the state to distribute this week.

