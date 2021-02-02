51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Feds announce another bump for states' COVID vaccine allotments

1 hour 4 minutes 30 seconds ago Tuesday, February 02 2021 Feb 2, 2021 February 02, 2021 11:45 AM February 02, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

The White House announced Tuesday that the Biden administration is increasing coronavirus vaccine allotments for states by another five percent. 

On top of the additional doses, White House COVID Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said the federal government would start distributing doses directly to retail pharmacies.

Last week states across the country saw an average increase in vaccine allocations of about 17 percent, with Louisiana specifically getting a 15-percent boost. That added up to more than 67,000 doses for the state to distribute this week. 

You can read more about Louisiana's vaccine rollout and where eligible recipients can get the shot by clicking here

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days