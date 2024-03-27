FedEx driver arrested for driving intoxicated, crashing his truck into a Houma house

HOUMA — A FedEx driver was arrested for allegedly driving intoxicated and crashing his truck into a house in Houma.

Michael Smith, 31, reportedly drove his delivery truck into the driveway of the home on Mary Hughes Drive off of Acadian Drive and crashed into the front of it Tuesday afternoon. While the home had people in it at the time of the crash, when police responded they reported no one was hurt.

Smith failed a sobriety test and was taken into custody. Houma Police said that Smith also had an open alcoholic beverage, marijuana and Tramadol. Police said he also refused to cooperate while being transported, as well as refusing a breath test. A warrant was obtained to collect a blood sample.

Smith was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on possession of marijuana, possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle, possession of a schedule IV narcotic, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, a DWI and resisting an officer.