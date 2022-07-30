Federally funded program could help lower electric bills in capital area

BATON ROUGE - For weeks, people have received higher electric bills than they're used to.

"I haven't lived in that house in five years," Camilla Spillers said.

Local homeowner Camilla Spillers says she is consistently being charged more than $100 by Entergy — for a home no one lives in.

"I keep it on because the area itself, the apartments were torn down, it's kind of rough... you can go pass by and look. You can't live in it," Spillers said.

And she's not alone. More than 100 people showed up to the Jewel J. Newman Community Center to apply for the federally funded Weatherization Assistance Program on Saturday, hoping for some relief.

"We had a very long line this morning before we even opened," said Lyneisha Jackson, project manager for Center for Planning Excellence (CPEX).

The program is making an effort to lower those outrageous electric bills for lower income families.

"If you can tighten up the home, you're not losing your conditioned air," said Karl Harrell, an Inspector with Quad Area Contractors.

Quad Area Contractors say they were approved to work on more than 400 homes this program year, which ends in June. They have a budget of $4.9 million.

Contractors will improve the homes in several ways, including changing light bulbs, adding new installation and fixing any air leaks.

"The more you contain the conditioned air, the less your unit has to work in order to cool your house, or heat it, whatever season you're in," Harrel said. "You can sometimes cut the energy bill in half."

While the program is for low income families, everyone is encouraged to apply.

"Most homes that I go to do need the measures that will help them," Harrell said.

You can read more about the program here.