Federal lawsuit over EBR Parish Prison suicide to move forward

BATON ROUGE - A federal judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit against the East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff and a health care firm that serviced the local jail, allowing the case centered on the death of an inmate there to move forward.

U.S. District Court Judge John DeGravelles cleared the way for the suit to advance. It was filed after the death of Shaheed Claiborne in January of 2020.

Claiborne was in a state of serious mental illness when he was booked for breaking into a detox facility.

His family said he was unwell because of the death of his mother, local civil rights icon Betty Claiborne, just days earlier.

He died by suicide while at the jail.

The lawsuit named Sheriff Sid Gautreaux and CorrectHealth as defendants, alleging that failures in staffing, training and medical care led to the hanging.

CorrectHealth lost its contract to run the jail medical program when the Metropolitan Council switched to a different firm in late 2021.

Proponents of that move cited the inmate death rate among the reasons for a change.