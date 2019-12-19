Federal appeals court nixes major requirement of Affordable Care Act

U.S. Court of Appeals for the fifth circuit (New Orleans)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A federal appeals court has struck down “Obamacare’s” now-toothless requirement that Americans carry health insurance.

But the court also sidestepped a ruling on the law’s overall constitutionality, meaning the law remains in effect for now. Wednesday's 2-1 ruling handed down by a three-judge panel in New Orleans means the ultimate fate of the rest of the Affordable Care Act remains unclear.

That includes such popular provisions as protections for those with pre-existing conditions, Medicaid expansion and the ability for children under the age of 26 to remain on their parents' insurance.