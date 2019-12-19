32°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Federal appeals court nixes major requirement of Affordable Care Act

1 hour 7 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, December 19 2019 Dec 19, 2019 December 19, 2019 5:27 AM December 19, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
U.S. Court of Appeals for the fifth circuit (New Orleans)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A federal appeals court has struck down “Obamacare’s” now-toothless requirement that Americans carry health insurance. 

But the court also sidestepped a ruling on the law’s overall constitutionality, meaning the law remains in effect for now. Wednesday's 2-1 ruling handed down by a three-judge panel in New Orleans means the ultimate fate of the rest of the Affordable Care Act remains unclear. 

That includes such popular provisions as protections for those with pre-existing conditions, Medicaid expansion and the ability for children under the age of 26 to remain on their parents' insurance.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days