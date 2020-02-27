FBI warns of safety concerns for public, law enforcement this weekend

BATON ROUGE - The FBI released a strongly-worded warning about threats to peoples' safety Friday evening.

In the memo - known as a 'Gold Code' - federal authorities warned Baton Rouge-area and Shreveport-area law enforcement agencies to "threats to law enforcement and potential threats to the safety of the general public." It goes on to report, the FBI New Orleans office has found multiple groups "calling for or planning riots and/or violence against law enforcement in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Shreveport, Louisiana, beginning Friday, 8 July 2016 and continuing through at least 10 July 2016."

The WBRZ Investigative Unit obtained the memo Friday shortly after 5 p.m. via a source. The memo was issued for threats related to the on-going aftermath of the shooting death of Alton Sterling in North Baton Rouge by Baton Rouge Police earlier in the week.

“The Louisiana Fusion Center confirmed additional protests are also planned in multiple locations throughout Louisiana, but cannot confirm additional threats of violence at this time,” the memo reads.

Earlier, local and state authorities met with the governor to discuss safety. The group met in a private meeting at State Police Headquarters in Baton Rouge. After the meeting, the governor assured people safety is a priority and there were no specific concerns.

Friday evening, Baton Rouge Police met protesters outside the police headquarters on Airline Highway at Goodwood.

****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz