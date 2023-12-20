48°
Latest Weather Blog
FBI says man with 200-pound bomb had Election Day plot
Trending News
NEW YORK (AP) - Federal authorities have charged a New York man with building a 200-pound bomb that he planned to detonate on Election Day on the National Mall in Washington.
Paul Rosenfeld, of Tappan, was charged Wednesday with unlawfully manufacturing a destructive device and interstate transportation and receipt of an explosive.
Prosecutors say he planned to use the bomb to kill himself and draw attention to a political system called sortation, in which public officials are chosen randomly rather than elected.
It was not immediately clear whether Rosenfeld had an attorney.
Authorities say in a court complaint that the FBI found a functional bomb in Rosenfeld's basement during a raid Tuesday.
The FBI says in court filings that Rosenfeld confessed to ordering large quantities of black powder over the internet.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Firefighters put out large semi truck fire along Mississippi River Bridge...
-
BR mayor sits down with John Pastorek and provides updates for the...
-
Spirit of Christmas with Sylvia Weatherspoon: Holiday Hero
-
CAA searching for emergency foster homes over holiday
-
Baton Rouge DA trying to save fellow prosecutors from Taliban