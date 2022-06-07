74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

FBI responding to reports of shooting near National Security Agency

4 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, February 14 2018 Feb 14, 2018 February 14, 2018 7:58 AM February 14, 2018 in News
Source: ABC
By: ABC News
Photo: CNN

The FBI responded to reports of a shooting this morning near the National Security Agency's headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland, ABC News reports.

The Army installation's fire and emergency services reported transporting an injured person to a hospital, according to Fort Meade public affairs officer Chad Jones. The NSA's law enforcement is still investigating the incident.

The circumstances were unclear.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days