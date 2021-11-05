Latest Weather Blog
FBI raids Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - The Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans was raided by the FBI Friday morning, according to WWL-TV.
The FBI confirmed the incident by sending the following statement to WWL-TV, "The FBI conducted law enforcement activity at 625 Saint Joseph Street, New Orleans, LA. There was no threat to public safety."
FBI just sent me this statement confirming their raid on @SWBNewOrleans— Chris McCrory (@ckm_news) November 5, 2021
"The FBI conducted law enforcement activity at 625 Saint Joseph Street, New Orleans, LA. There was no threat to public safety."
No further comment at this time from the FBI https://t.co/b6RCC7kzyW
FBI agents leaving Sewerage and Water Board moments ago. ?@WWLTV? pic.twitter.com/pa0kDDS7ru— David Hammer (@davidhammerWWL) November 5, 2021
The raid occurred shortly before 9:45 a.m.
Trending News
At this time, details related to the incident are scarce.
This article will be updated as authorities disseminate additional information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
High school football player allegedly left stolen gun on campus, sent another...
-
The Catholic offensive line leading the way to another state title run
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Woodlawn's Amani Givens
-
Casino-goers waste no time placing bets as L'Auberge sportsbook opens
-
SAINTS WRAP