FBI orders review of Ronald Greene autopsy as fallout grows at State Police

Federal investigators have ordered a new look into Ronald Greene's autopsy more than two years after his death in Louisiana State Police custody.

The Associated Press reports the FBI took the unusual step of ordering a new look at Greene's autopsy report as the fallout grows at LSP. The review of Greene's death is part of a federal civil rights investigation that has been spurred by recently released body camera video of the violent arrest and numerous reports from the WBRZ Investigative Unit.

Chris Nakamoto first reported on Greene's death in 2020 after one trooper involved in the arrest was disciplined more than a year later. Greene's family said they were told he died after he led police on a pursuit in the Monroe area and crashed his vehicle.

Photos later obtained by The Investigative Unit revealed the damage to Greene's vehicle was little more than a fender bender.

State Police refused requests to release video of the arrest until May of this year, when the Associated Press published leaked body camera video.

In the video, Greene is heard shouting "I'm sorry!" as he's pulled from the vehicle and placed in handcuffs. The video goes on to show that Greene was beaten, tased and briefly dragged by his legs while handcuffed.

One of the troopers involved in the arrest, Chris Hollingsworth, died shortly after he was told State Police planned to fire him in 2020. Hollingsworth was fatally injured in a single-vehicle wreck which sources have said was a suicide attempt.

Some other troopers involved in the arrest were handed suspensions, but criminal investigations are underway at both state and federal levels as the release of police video prompted outcry for more severe punishment.