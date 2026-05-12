FBI links Missouri man's social media videos to New Orleans New Year's Day attack

SWEET SPRINGS, Mo. — The FBI arrested a Missouri man Tuesday on charges of manufacturing explosives, possessing an unregistered destructive device, and distributing information related to making explosives.

Jordan Derrick, of Sweet Springs, is accused of using several social media sites to post videos of himself making explosive materials.

According to the FBI, those videos were downloaded from Derrick's publicly available accounts and used by Shamsud-Din Jabbar, who carried out the attack in New Orleans on Jan. 1, 2025. Investigators say Jabbar built improvised explosive devices consistent with Derrick's instructional videos.

The devices Jabbar placed did not detonate and were later rendered safe by law enforcement.

Jabbar would eventually kill 14 people after plowing his vehicle down Bourbon Street on New Year's Day.

In the months before the attack, the FBI said Jabbar visited New Orleans at least two times, once in October and once in November, after previously traveling to Cairo, Egypt and Ontario, Canada.

During the October visit, Jabbar biked through the French Quarter while filming with Meta Glasses, which can discreetly record video or live stream but look like regular glasses. He wore the same style of smart glasses on New Year's Day but never turned them on.

About an hour before the attack, investigators said Jabbar placed an IED in a cooler near the corner of Bourbon and St. Peter streets. Authorities said someone dragged the cooler a block down the street to the corner of Bourbon and Orleans streets, where it was found, and they have no reason to believe that person was involved.

Around 3:15 a.m., Jabbar placed a second IED in a bucket-type cooler at Bourbon and Toulouse streets.

Around 5 a.m., a fire was reported at the rental home where Jabbar was staying on Mandeville Street. The New Orleans Fire Department found multiple explosives when they entered the home.

The FBI said they strongly believe Jabbar set the fire before heading to Bourbon Street. Investigators said the explosive materials found showed he was inexperienced with explosives, and they have "field tested" those materials since the attack.

The FBI said Jabbar was inspired by the Islamic State terror group ISIS and believes he acted alone, with no indication that more people will be arrested in connection with the attack.