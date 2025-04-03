Latest Weather Blog
FBI investigating package bomb at FedEx in Texas
An explosion has taken place at a mail facility near San Antonio, Texas just two days after a bomb went off in Austin, ABC News reports.
This is the fourth such bombing in the city this month.
According to police, the explosion took place at a FedEx distribution facility in Schertz, Texas, just after midnight on Tuesday. Police say a medium-sized box exploded at the facility.
ABC News reports that one worker possibly suffered minor injuries in the explosion. They were not taken to the hospital, an official said. At the time of the explosion, there were 75 people in the building.
According to CNN, based on preliminary information gathered at the scene, there could be a connection with the four recent Austin explosions, said FBI San Antonio spokeswoman Michelle Lee
