FBI investigating after ATF agent was among two injured in shooting at Triple S Food Mart

BATON ROUGE — Two people, including a federal agent, were injured in a shooting at Triple S Food Mart on Tuesday afternoon.

Law enforcement, including FBI, Baton Rouge Police and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office's Gang Intelligence and Enforcement Unit, responded to store at the corner of North Foster Drive and Fairfields Avenue store around 2:15 p.m. to assist the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives after one of their agents was struck.

Baton Rouge EMS also responded and a spokesperson told WBRZ that two people were brought to the hospital. One of the patients is in stable condition, while the other's condition is not known.

The FBI has taken over the investigation of the shooting, BRPD said. The FBI also confirmed that they responded to the shooting before saying they could not comment further.

WBRZ has reached out to officials to learn what led to the shooting.