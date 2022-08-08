89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Father arrested in 2-year-old's death at Baton Rouge motel

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing charges in the death of his 2-year-old son after he told police the boy  tumbled down a set of stairs at a motel.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Anderson King, 25, was arrested on a charge of second-degree cruelty to juveniles. The toddler reportedly fell at the OYO Hotel on Airline Highway sometime Sunday. 

The child's death remains under investigation. 

