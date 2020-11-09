Latest Weather Blog
Father arrested after 7-year-old girl killed in overnight crash
ASCENSION PARISH - A man is facing several charges after a young girl died following an overnight crash Ascension Parish.
Shortly after 11 p.m. troopers with the Louisiana State Police began investigating a fatal crash on LA 308 south of LA 945. Authorities say the crash took the life of a 7-year-old girl.
The initial investigation revealed the crash happened after 25-year-old Devontae Sanders came around a left curve at a high rate of speed. His vehicle ran off the roadway, entered a ditch, and hit a concrete culvert before it overturned.
There were three children in the vehicle at the time, all under the age of 8. The 7-year-old girl was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries.
Sanders suffered minor injuries.
Authorities say all of the occupants of the vehicle were unrestrained. State police say impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash.
Sanders was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring, reckless operation of a vehicle, unrestrained children, and no seatbelt.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police investigate deadly shooting at Burbank apartment complex
-
Port Allen cold case gets a new set of eyes while onlookers...
-
Environmental volunteers pick up trash at Capitol lakes daily
-
BRG brings annual holiday light display back with new safety guidelines in...
-
Baton Rouge: Expect 'modified' Mardi Gras, city officials say
Sports Video
-
Scotlandville edges Zachary 13-12 for sole possession of District 4-5A
-
Expectations for Kwon Alexander for the Saints; Fantasy Focus Week 9 Full
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 5 - Nicholas Johnson
-
'Get it out the mud,' Scotlandville's emotional journey to 4-0
-
Friday Night Blitz: Week 6 10-30-2020