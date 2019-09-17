Father accused of drinking, running over 11-year-old son with boat

Photo: ABC News

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - A father has been charged with manslaughter after he allegedly ran over his son with a boat over the weekend.

ABC News reports that the father, 57-year-old Javier Burillo, had been drinking. Burillo was arrested in Marin County, California, Monday.

Burillo's two sons were ejected from his 33-foot boat near Angel Island around 7 p.m. Sunday when the boat allegedly hit a wave, according to the Marin County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say when Burillo tried to rescue his 27-year-old and 11-year-old sons, they were struck by the boat. Both were pulled aboard and taken to a nearby yacht club where they were met by first responders.

"Tragically and unfortunately, one child sustained severe traumatic injuries as result of this incident and his death was pronounced on the scene at the yacht club, dockside," the sheriff's office said in a statement Monday.

Burillo's 27-year-old son was taken to the hospital with cuts to his legs and is expected to recover.

"It's very difficult. This gentleman is going through unimaginable pain," said Tiburon Police Chief Michael Cronin. "And we have no desire to contribute to that, but we need to enforce the law."

Authorities say Burillo is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter while operating a vehicle, willful harm or injury to a child, and reckless or negligent operation of a vessel. Police said he submitted to a breathalyzer test, which he failed.

Burillo posted a $1,000,000 bond late Monday afternoon.