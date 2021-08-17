Fatal three-vehicle crash results in fire, road closure in Livingston

LIVINGSTON - A bad crash involving three vehicles resulted in a car fire and a road closure Monday night.

Police say the accident happened on Magnolia Bridge Road near Greenwell Springs Road. As of 9:30 p.m., Magnolia Bridge is shut down in both directions.

State Police have confirmed there is at least one fatality. No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.