Fatal crash on I-12 West claims one life

BATON ROUGE - Police were called to a fatal crash that claimed one life Sunday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. Edwin Garcia died at the scene.

The crash occurred on I-12 West near O'Neal Lane when Garcia was driving a 2007 Nissan Murano when he lost control and left the roadway causing the Murano to roll. Garcia then was ejected from the vehicle.

Officials are still investigating the incident.