90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fatal crash on I-12 leaves Interstate briefly shut down in Tangipahoa Parish

3 hours 44 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, September 19 2023 Sep 19, 2023 September 19, 2023 9:15 AM September 19, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PUMPKIN CENTER - State police said at least one person died in a crash that briefly shut down I-12 in Tangipahoa Parish Tuesday morning. 

Louisiana State Police said a crash on I-12 eastbound near the Pumpkin Center exit was confirmed to be fatal. Traffic cameras showed an AirMed helicopter landing near the scene of the crash. 

Trending News

More information was expected to be released later Tuesday. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days