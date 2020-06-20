Fatal crash in Pointe Coupee Parish claims three lives

MARINGOUIN - Early morning on June 20, 2020 at around 2 a.m. a wreck on LA Hwy 411 south of US Hwy 190 in Pointe Coupee Parish, claimed the lives of three people.

50-year-old Christopher Soileau of Zachary, 45-year-old Karen Soileau of Zachary, and 22-year-old Richard Threeton of Maringouin.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Christopher Soileau and his two passengers, Karen Soileau and Threeton, were traveling westbound on Jack Torres Road in a 2017 Ford F-250. As the Ford approached the intersection of LA Hwy 411. From there the truck then struck a tree and became engulfed in flames.

Due to the severity of the fire, seat belt usage is unknown at this time. All three occupants sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and were pronounced deceased on the scene. Impairment is unknown at this time, but an autopsy and toxicology report will be completed by the coroner’s office. This crash remains under investigation.