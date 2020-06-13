Fatal crash claims life of 19-year-old on Burbank Drive

89°
Saturday, June 13 2020
BATON ROUGE - A fatal crash occurred early Saturday morning on Burbank Drive. 

Shortly after 1:00 am Saturday, a crash claimed the life of 19-year-old Brennan Butler of Baton Rouge.

The initial investigation revealed Butler was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 42 (Burbank Drive) in a Toyota RAV4. For unknown reasons, Butler passed a vehicle eastbound on the right shoulder of LA Hwy 42 causing him to run off the roadway. 

The vehicle ran into the ditch and struck a culvert. Butler was properly restrained but still suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Impairment is unknown at this time in relation to this crash.

