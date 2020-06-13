89°
Latest Weather Blog
Fatal crash claims life of 19-year-old on Burbank Drive
BATON ROUGE - A fatal crash occurred early Saturday morning on Burbank Drive.
Shortly after 1:00 am Saturday, a crash claimed the life of 19-year-old Brennan Butler of Baton Rouge.
The initial investigation revealed Butler was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 42 (Burbank Drive) in a Toyota RAV4. For unknown reasons, Butler passed a vehicle eastbound on the right shoulder of LA Hwy 42 causing him to run off the roadway.
The vehicle ran into the ditch and struck a culvert. Butler was properly restrained but still suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Impairment is unknown at this time in relation to this crash.
