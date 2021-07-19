Fans react to cancelled LSU football game

BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU fans who decided to wait until Sunday morning to hit the road packed their belongings in disappointment.



"It just kept going one strike after another and before you know it they cancelled the game," said LSU fan David Patterson, who traveled nearly an hour to get to the game.



About four minutes into the first game of the LSU football season, officials decided to call it quits due to the weather.



It's the first time an LSU game has been cancelled in Death Valley because of weather since 1918.

But fans are saying that this won't keep them from coming out to the next game.

"But nature happens and we just got to roll with it," said Baton Rouge resident John Mouchon.



The Tigers will take to the road for their next matchup against SEC foe Mississippi State in Starkville Saturday.