Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Elijah Haven

BATON ROUGE - Elijah Haven is only a freshman at The Dunham School, but he is already making an impact on the football field as he is close to breaking a school record for passing touchdowns and is leading the offense to an explosive season.

In last week's win over East Feliciana, Haven threw for 247 yards and six touchdowns—but performances like that have been happening all year long.

"You know, we come up with a game plan every week, and I trust in it. My O-line has been doing a pretty great job. They've been holding the line and my wide receivers have been catching the balls, so that's all I can ask for. I've been trusting my teammates, trusting the game plan and it's all been coming together really well," Haven said.

Head coach Neil Weiner thought it would be a quarterback battle to start the year, but after Haven threw for over 300 yards and ran for almost 200 yards, the starting spot was his.

If Dunham wins their final two games, they will secure the 6-2A district title and with Haven at the helm, it seems to be a good mix for more wins in the future.