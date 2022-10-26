Fans' Choice Player of the Week 8: Dutchtown QB Pierson Parent

DUTCHTOWN - Dutchtown got off to a slow start to the season, losing their first two games.

After a few injuries left holes in the roster, Pierson Parent moved back to quarterback and led Dutchtown to five wins in a row.

"They asked me to go back at quarterback I didn't shy away. You get the ball in my hand and see what I can do with it," Parent said.

"Some of the stuff we've done here lately has been influenced by Pierson's ability as a runner. Not everybody that plays quarterback possesses that same skill set," Dutchtown offensive coordinator Mike Janis said.

"I to do exactly what Taysom Hill does pretty much, you know? I try to run the ball as best as I can, make some good reads and try to distribute the ball out whichever whichever way I can," Parent said.

Parent's success at quarterback this season is a bit of a redemption arc after not having the year he wanted in his junior and sophomore season.

"Last year was a struggle, especially toward the end of the season. And you know, just to get back out there and you know, prove I still have some ability it feels good to me," Parent said.

"His football IQ knowing where to go with the ball, knowing where the play is designed to be hit. And then his vision once he gets gets into that second level, to know where to make guys miss and where to go is really what separates him from the other guy," Janis said.

The Griffins have been rolling through district play, but now face a tough challenge against Denham Springs, so they may need another 200 yard performance from their quarterback.