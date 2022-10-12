Fans' Choice Player of the Week 6: Zae Teasett

BATON ROUGE - Scotlandville didn't get off to a great start to this season, losing three of their first four games. But consistent play from their quarterback Zae Teasett set has helped the Hornets finally get into rhythm and have a dominating win over Central to start district play.

"The offense started off like the first two games we were slow, the defense had to pick us up. I feel like the game was after that, we finally learn and build chemistry and we started growing," Teasett said.

"I feel like he could throw the ball with the best of them. He can make all the throws, but also right now managing and understanding what it takes to win. First downs and positive plays are better than a negative," Scotlandville head coach Ryan Cook said.

With this being Ryan Cook's first year as the head man of Scotlandville, Teasett has been vital to helping him set the foundation being a another coach on the field.

"Sometimes we bring him into the coach's meeting, so he kind of knows where the coaches mindset is. He's reiterating everything. Again like that the coaching staff's goals that we've said, and he's making sure that the players are doing their job," Cook said.

Last week there was a lot of hype between two of the best quarterbacks in the state in Woodlands Ricky Collins and Zachary's Eli Holstein. But now Teasett can show that he's in that same class as the Hornets take on the Broncos this Friday night.