Latest Weather Blog
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 5: Dutchtown's Gary Dukes
GEISMAR, LA - Early this season it looked like the Dutchtown football team was ready for rebuilding mode, especially after losing most of the teams starters on offense, including four-star running back Dylan Sampson to Tennessee.
Instead, the Griffin's have rebounded, handing the keys off to junior tailback Gary Dukes, who rushed for 150 yards and two scores in a win over Carver, earning Week 5 Fans' Choice Player of the Week.
"When I first got here. I knew I wasn't like the most athletic or the fastest player on the team, but over the past few months, I've been working and working, getting better, trying to make myself a better best player," Dukes said.
"Our first couple of games we struggled, only return one starter from last year on offense. So we've grown as it's happened, and you've seen him grow as well, not just as football player but learning how to handle those emotions and how to keep fighting," Dutchtown head coach Guy Mistretta said.
Trending News
The Griffin's will take on Walker Thursday night at home.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mayor proposing parish-wide fee to fund new drainage plan
-
Trial of man accused of killing Zachary officer begins with testimony from...
-
Debates quiet down on proposal to allow bars to stay open on...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 5: Dutchtown's Gary Dukes
-
Minor accident caused major delays Wednesday morning
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...
-
LSU Baseball team volunteers with Baton Rouge's Miracle League