Fan's Choice player of week 12: Madison Prep's Zeon Chriss

Zeon Chris is a special talent. The quarterback has started every game for Madison Prep since he was a freshman, and last year he was a state champion in football, basketball, and javelin.

"He's versatile student-athlete that can make plays all over the field. He's always out to prove that he's that guy. Anything you ask him to do, you know he's going to carry out to the best of his ability," said Landry Williams, Madison Prep's head coach. "Zeon likes to be coached. He likes to be challenged."

"I'll do everything it takes to put the ball in the endzone. Everything I'm doing to make sure you winning. No matter if eating, running, drink water. You know being humble takes you along the way," quarterback Zeon Chriss said.

Chriss has led Madison Prep to another deep playoff run.

"He can play any skill position on the field, as well as special teams. But he happened to be the best quarterback Madison Prep has probably ever had. The ball just comes out his hand real quick. He's pretty much like Lamar Jackson," Williams said.

"I've been playing quarterback for some years now. And you know it comes with some challenges. You got to be a leader on and off the field. You got to make sure that you are motivating the other players, keeping them motivated," Chriss said.

Chriss has committed to play football at Louisiana-Lafayette and he's currently ranked as the second best quarterback in the state of Louisiana for the class of 2022.