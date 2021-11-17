Fan's Choice Player of the Week 11: Rickie Collins

BATON ROUGE - Rickie Collins has thrown the football all over teams this year, leading Woodlawn to a district 5-5A title and into the second round of the playoffs.

Collins has developed his game since starting as a freshman, and when he's in the pocket, he likes to be cool, calm and collected.

"My demeanor during the game is the same. I don't want my guys to see me down. Coach Randall and my parents tough me that," said player of the week Rickie Collins. "Never let your enemies or your troops see you down. Because when you go down, they go down."

"He is a field general out there. We have a 'check with me' type of system. And sometimes we allow him to be able to make the checks that he see on the field," said Woodlawn head coach Marcus Randall. "He's almost an extension of the coach on the field."

On the backplate of Collins' shoulder pads, it says, "Danger: Beware of Dog," a mentality he also likes to bring on the field.

"It's my alter ego. Ultimately it's just something that comes out of me, and I can put it on the field. Sometimes I feel like superman. I feel like I do anything on the field. I'll play with that dog mentality. I feel like I can do and make anything happen," Collins said.

Collins has 13 Division-1 offers and is currently committed to Purdue. In the classroom, he's equally as impressive with a 3.5 GPA.