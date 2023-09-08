Fan falls leaving Broncos game, condition unknown

73°
October 25, 2016
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

DENVER - A fan fell from 30 to 50 feet leaving Sports Authority Field at Mile High after the Denver Broncos game on Monday night.

The fan was transported to the hospital and his or her condition was unknown, according to Denver Fire. The Denver Post said it happened at about 9:44 p.m. local time and emergency personnel responded to a 911 call for help.

The incident occurred near the north end of the stadium following the Broncos' 27-9 win over the Houston Texans.

