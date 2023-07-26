Family, school district fight over residential status

CENTRAL - A family and the Central School System are facing off in court after the school district said a student could no longer attend Central High.



The parents, Billy and Tonya Burkette, stated their case before a judge in a Baton Rouge courtroom Wednesday.



The Burkette's had their 14-year-old daughter enrolled in Central High School. But, not long into the semester, the school informed the family that their daughter could no longer attend the school because they don't live within district lines. The Burkette family maintains they do have a residence in Central and any other residence the school may be referring to is associated with the family business.



Superintendent Michael Faulk told News 2, parents in the community requested that the school board have a more aggressive policy regarding students and their residential status.



"People in the community want our children educated. But, they want to make sure that the children that we are educating reside in Central," said Faulk.



The judge did not make a ruling Wednesday but is expected to rule on the issue soon.