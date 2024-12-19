Family of teenager killed in police chase introduces new Pursuit Alert System

Caroline Gill and Maggie Dunn

BRUSLY - Jason Gill, the father of Caroline Gill who was killed inadvertently in a police chase at the beginning of 2023, held a press conference Thursday to introduce the new Pursuit Alert System that aims to keep bystanders safe.

Caroline Gill and Maggie Dunn were both cheerleaders at Brusly High. The two were killed when their vehicle was hit by a police officer's car as he was involved in a high-speed pursuit. Dunn's brother, Liam, was also in the car and was severely injured.

Jason Gill and Caroline's mother ultimately sued the Brusly police officer involved in the chase, David Cauthron.

Thursday, the family unveiled a new Pursuit Alert System at a press conference. You can watch that press conference on our YouTube page here.

The alert system sends a notification to cellphones in the area when a high-speed chase is in progress.

Falon Brown will have more information on the system and what it means for the family later tonight.