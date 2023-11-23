Parents of teen killed in crash stemming from Brusly police chase sue officer, law enforcement

Victims' family members spoke alongside DA Tony Clayton after Cauthron's indictment

BRUSLY - Nearly a year after Caroline Gill was killed when she was caught in the middle of a high-speed police chase last New Year's Eve, her parents are filing a lawsuit against the officer who killed her.

The chase happened Saturday, Dec. 31, and Officer David Cauthron was subsequently arrested after he ran a red light and struck the vehicle that Caroline and two others, siblings Maggie and Liam Dunn, were in. Maggie also died in the crash while Liam was left with severe injuries.

Gill's parents filed a lawsuit Wednesday alleging their daughter's civil rights were violated and that the Cauthron's actions were "negligent" and "reckless." The lawsuit also alleges that Cauthron saw the crash incoming for 11 seconds, and prior to the crash, his dashcam recorded him remarking "This is going to hurt."

Cauthron was allowed to resign from his position in the Addis Police Department in February. Cauthron was indicted with manslaughter and malfeasance later that month.