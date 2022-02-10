Latest Weather Blog
Family of Ronald Greene demands governor's resignation
BATON ROUGE - The family of Ronald Greene is not holding back when it comes to Governor John Bel Edwards and his alleged involvement in the cover-up of Greene's death at the hands of State Troopers.
"There are no words," said Greene's mother Mona Hardin. "I'm ashamed and you need to be locked up along with the rest of them. That's what I say."
The Greene family held a virtual news conference with their attorneys Thursday.
"The blood of Ronald Greene is stained on your hands as well," Green's sister Dinelle Hard said about Governor Edwards.
"And someone had to beg you," said Greene's other sister Alana Wilson. "You continued to lie and said you believe he died from a car accident."
The family complained they were never allowed to view their loved one's full body and had to have him cremated. Greene's remains were shipped to his mother by FedEx.
"I was forced to cremate my son's body and he came in this box here," his mother said. "We saw Ronnie the neck up. I wanted to identify him by his tattoos. We couldn't see anything."
The family said they had to push for more than two years before the truth about their loved one would come to light.
"Enough is enough," Dinelle Hardin said. "Change is coming to Louisiana and I'm done."
During the news conference, organized by the Louisiana State Chapter of the NAACP, the president of the National Bar Association, Judge Carlos Moore, also called for the governor's resignation.
