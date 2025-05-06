Latest Weather Blog
Family of missing Amite man offering $10K reward for information about where he is
AMITE - The family of a man who went missing in 2020 is offering a $10K reward for information about where he could be - living or otherwise.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said 36-year-old Christopher “Do Man” Brewer, 36, was last seen in March 2020. The month prior, he went into the sheriff's Operation Angel drug rehabilitation program and walked away from the facility the second day he was there. People spotted Brewer in Wilmer, Amite and Kentwood during that March, but deputies said there were no more reported sightings afterward.
"As another Mother’s Day approaches without her son, Tracy Brewer is now offering a $10,000 reward to encourage more cooperation from the community to find her son," the sheriff's office said.
To submit a tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-554-5245.
